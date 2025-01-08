Didier Deschamps will resign as France national manager after the 2026 World Cup

HQ

Didier Deschamps has been one of the longest-serving international managers of all time, specially in recent memory, when coaches are used to being sacked whenever things don't go smooth. Deschamps has been a pilar in French football, joining the national team in July 2012. But he has just announced he won't be staying much longer, and will resign after the 2026 World Cup.

"Not much longer", in Deschamps' terms, means a year and a half left. He will be there for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada, and regardless of how it ends, he will resign.

The news broke on Tuesday night, and it has just been confirmed by Deschamps himself on French TV. "In my head it's clear, I've done my service with the same passion. 2026 it's fine".

When asked why he was deciding to leave in such a bright time for the French team (winning World Cup in 2018, reaching the final in 2022), he said "you have to know when to say stop. There's life after it. Being where I've been for 14 years, it takes a lot".

Deschamps, the only living person left to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager, has also won a Nations League title in 2021 and reached the UEFA Euro 2016 final. In a little over a year and a half, maybe Zinedine Zidane finally takes over as France's football manager, but there's still another chance for Didier Deschamps to win his third World Cup...