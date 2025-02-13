Diddy suing NBC for $100 million over documentary

HQ

While he awaits trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is suing NBC for no less than $100 million, claiming that the company's new documentary entitled Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy included statements that NBC either knew were false or published with reckless disregard for the truth.

"Indeed, the entire premise of the documentary assumes that Mr. Combs has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors, and attempts to crudely psychologize him," the suit reads (via ABC News). "It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer' with 'a lot of similarities' to Jeffrey Epstein."

The documentary aired last month on NBC's Peacock TV streaming service. Representatives for NBC have so far refused to comment on the lawsuit.

