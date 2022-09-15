Diddy Kong and Pauline are joining Mario Strikers: Battle League Football this month

HQ

Nintendo previously made it clear that it would be supporting Mario Strikers: Battle League Football with post-launch content, and a datamine suggested that this would include ten DLC characters as part of that plan.

Well, following the first free update that added Daisy and Shy Guy, the second, which will arrive later this month, has affirmed Nintendo and Next Level Games post-launch release plans for its sports title.

This coming update (which we lack an exact launch date for currently) will be adding two new characters: Pauline and Diddy Kong. In the announcement trailer that you can find below, we're told that Pauline is a "physical powerhouse" with fast moves and strong tackles, whereas Diddy Kong is a "midfield speedster" with high technique and passing skill.

But this pair won't be all the new content that the game is getting in this update as a new stadium is arriving (called Planetoid), and so is a new gear set (the Barrel set).