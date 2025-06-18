Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong confirmed to appear in Donkey Kong Bananza

HQ

Diddy Kong is not dead after all. Neither is his girlfriend Dixie Kong, and they will both appear at Donkey Kong Bananza, the new game clearly made by the Super Mario Odyssey team, exclusive for Nintendo Switch 2, which just received 15 minutes of gameplay showing plenty of new things... including the game's co-star, Pauline, instead of Odd Rock.

We also saw Cranky Kong and Rambi the Rhino as NPC. But many fans feared that Diddy Kong, DK's pal from the Donkey Kong Country games from Rare and Retro Studios, was going to be exiled from Nintendo games going forward, given his absence in Mario Kart World. Thankfully, it has been confirmed that they are in the game, although their role is not clear yet.

We only see Diddy and Dixie in the final part of the showcase, when they talk about the amiibo figures, although they don't seem to be related to the amiibo (the DK series amiibo only work for bringing a huge rock from the sky). Instead, Diddy and Dixie are behind a counter. A shot later showed Donkey and Pauline in a race with Rambi the Rhino against Diddy and Dixie.

We bet that they will be in charge of the Rhino mini-games (maybe other mini-games?). It doesn't look that they'll be playable, but it's great to see that Nintendo EPD did not forget about them... and neither the great soundtrack from the Rare DKC games, even DK Rap!