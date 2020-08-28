Did you miss it? Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020 right here

You're watching Advertisements

On Thursday evening, August 27, something of significance happened. It was significant because the year 2020 has been an exceptional, not least because of the coronavirus health crisis that has put so many plans on hold and affected so many people.

Yet the show must go on, and last night Gamescom 2020 kicked off, this year as a digital event. Last night, to get the ball rolling, we got Gamescom Opening Night Live 2020, a full two-hour show featuring a ton of trailers and news.

We got to see, among other things, Wasteland 3, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Dragon Age 4, Fall Guys Season 2, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Little Nightmares 2.

Did you miss the show? No problem, because you can see it in full with Gamereactor right here. And if you don't wish to watch the entire show, make sure to follow Gamescom 2020 news on your local subpage.

You're watching Advertisements

Gamescom 2020 runs until Sunday, August 30.