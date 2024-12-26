Did you miss Beyoncé's halftime show during NFL Houston game? It will be added soon to Netflix

HQ

Super Bowl isn't until February 9 2025, but the NFL Christmas game between Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens had an spectacular musical number by Beyoncé. Despite loosing 2-31, Texans fans were delighted to watch Beyoncé Knowles perform in her hometown of Houston during the halftime.

Because this NFL game was streamed live by Netflix worldwide, millions of people from nearly 200 countries also watched it live, rivalling the numbers of the Super Bowl halftime events.

Beyoncé put on a 15 minute show featuring the first live performances of songs fron her new Cowboy Carter album: 16 Carriages, Blackbiird, Amerrican Requem, Ya Ya, Spaghetii/Riiverdance, Levii's Jeans, Jolene and Texas Hold'em. Special guests included Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy, and even Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's daughter.

Beyoncé Bowl will be added to Netflix

Beyoncé performed during the second NFL game on Christmas day. That game will only be storaged on Netflix for 24 hours before being removed, but if you want to relive Beyoncé performance, you will be able soon: Beyoncé Bowl will be permanently added to Netflix catalogue later this week.