Did you know that saying "please" and "thank you" to ChatGPT is burning millions?

You heard that right. It seems that adding a "please" or "thank you" when interacting with AI is coming with a hefty price tag. According to Sam Altman, these polite exchanges are racking up tens of millions in computing costs.

While some may see it as a lighthearted quip, a deeper look reveals an environmental concern. A single 100-word AI-generated email consumes a notable amount of electricity, equivalent to a substantial portion of the energy used by an average household for an hour.

Despite these costs, some experts argue that polite language sets the tone for more productive, clear responses. However, with data centers already consuming around 2% of global electricity, the costs, both financial and environmental, are rising rapidly.