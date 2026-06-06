Did the Until Dawn movie secretly tease Until Dawn 2?

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Until Dawn 2 was recently announced during Sony's State of Play and shifts the horror from snow-covered mountains to the much more tropical Akashima Island.

In the film adaptation, Until Dawn, which was released last year, there is a brief sequence where the characters examine documents and maps related to a mysterious island in the Pacific Ocean, and several fans (including Reddit user jvirant21) have noted similarities to the Akashima Island now featured in the game. Consequently, there is speculation that the film had already slipped in an early clue about the sequel's setting.

In the sequel, we follow a group of ghost hunters behind the popular paranormal channel Dead True, who have built their careers on fake horror segments. When they are sent to an abandoned tropical island for their first properly funded episode, however, it quickly becomes clear that all the ghosts, curses, and ominous shadows no longer need special effects and poor acting to feel real.

The game is being developed by Firesprite instead of Supermassive Games and is described as a standalone sequel with a new cast, new environments, and the same kind of choice-based horror where your decisions determine who survives the night. Until Dawn 2 is set to release on Playstation 5 next year.