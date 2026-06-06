Did Rebel Wolves just confirm a The Blood of Dawnwalker sequel?

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In a rather unusual turn of events, when developer Rebel Wolves appeared at Summer Game Fest this year to show off more from their upcoming ambitious vampire action title, The Blood of Dawnwalker, the trailer kicked off with a scene set in the modern day, where we got to witness a version of protagonist Coen living life in what seems to be the 21st century. Why is this peculiar? Because The Blood of Dawnwalker has a medieval setting...

It turns out there was a plan behind this, as game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz took to the stage to specifically explain the following:

"The first part, the CGI, shows where our saga leads to, a present day adventure. The gameplay segment that followed is from our current game and it's an origin story of Coen."

Naturally, this seems to suggest there will be more from the world of The Blood of Dawnwalker in the future and that we'll eventually get another instalment that trades the medieval setting for a modern one, where Coen is still being hunted by the same threat that tormented him centuries prior.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think about this situation? Also, don't miss our latest preview of the game ahead of its launch on September 3.