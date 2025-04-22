Did JD Vance kill the Pope?

HQ

The latest news on Vatican City . The passing of Pope Francis has led to swirling rumours, particularly after his meeting with Vice President JD Vance just hours before the pontiff passed away. You can read more about Pope Francis passing away at 88 here.

While most dismiss the idea as coincidence, social media is rife with theories suggesting something more sinister, many speculating that Vance might have had a role to play, or even that he could be the Antichrist himself. You can read some of these reactions below.

This has been further fuelled by the pope's criticism of figures like Vance and his opposition to many of the ideologies Vance represents. While the official cause of death was reported as a stroke, the internet has shown no mercy in entertaining more outlandish claims.