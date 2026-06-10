Did James Woods just tease a Hades reprisal in Kingdom Hearts IV?

HQ

Fans have been waiting for years and years for any kind of meaningful update on Kingdom Hearts IV, and at yesterday's Nintendo Direct showcase, we finally got just this, as the project re-appeared, presented a new trailer, and confirmed it would be launching on Switch 2 "at launch", whenever that is. We don't have any inkling as to the launch window, meaning it could be in 2027 or perhaps even beyond, but the fact the game did show up seems to suggest it's closer than it is further away.

Speaking about Kingdom Hearts IV, we are also lacking a lot of firm information about which Disney characters will appear in the game. The trailer was mostly focussed on Sora and some of the other human icons, but Donald Duck and Goofy did pop up briefly, meaning we know these two legends will be present.

Beyond that, one character who seems likely for an appearance is Hades. The Hercules villain could be on the cards, and we say this as American actor James Woods has taken to social media to tease his involvement in Kingdom Hearts IV.

"I might have a little bit of inside knowledge on this. Just gonna say, it's terrific, and maybe one of the best of the series."

Woods voiced Hades in the animated film but also in many video games, not least Kingdom Hearts III and Disney Speedstorm. Naturally, this statement does suggest Hades will be back for KH4 as why else would Woods have inside knowledge of the upcoming title?

What do you think?