Did Jack Ryan predict what would happen in Venezuela? Fans compare fiction and reality

In the hours following the United States operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, social media users began drawing unexpected parallels with popular culture (Nike being one of them). In this case, users turned to Amazon Prime's political thriller Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Clips from the show's second season flooded social media, with users suggesting the series had uncannily "predicted" the unfolding crisis in Venezuela.

The comparisons gained traction as President Donald Trump confirmed that United States forces carried out overnight strikes and detained Maduro, later sharing an image showing the Venezuelan leader blindfolded aboard a United States naval vessel. Later, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York state and transferred to federal custody, marking Washington's most direct intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama.

Social media users quickly pointed to Jack Ryan Season 2, released in 2019, which centers on a US-backed operation against a fictional Venezuelan president following allegations of corruption, election manipulation and authoritarian rule. The most shared clip, of course, is the one you can see below, where Jack Ryan discusses the interests at stake in Venezuela.

However, the similarities stop short of prediction. The series did not depict Nicolás Maduro nor the specific events that unfolded this weekend. Instead, its storyline was inspired by real-world reporting from the 2010s, when Venezuela's economic collapse, disputed elections and political repression dominated international headlines. The show's creators drew on existing geopolitical anxieties rather than forecasting future events.

Still, the renewed attention highlights how fiction can feel prophetic when real-world crises echo familiar narratives. As Venezuela enters an uncertain new chapter and the United States signals a temporary role in overseeing a political transition ("We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump said today), Jack Ryan has re-emerged not as a crystal ball, but (maybe) as a reminder of the themes explored in the clip shown above.