Did GTA IV have ferry transportation at one point?

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series is well known for the freedom it gives players in terms of what vehicles they can use to get from point A to point B (or all across town because let's be honest, none of us sticks to the closest route throughout a GTA game). Grand Theft Auto IV was, of course, no exception but one type of vehicle was potentially scrapped ahead of the game's launch.

Youtuber Badger Goodger, who more often than not offers interesting videos on Rockstar content specifically, posted a video titled "GTA IV's cut ferries and hidden unused ferry terminal interior" in which he takes the viewer through theories regarding a whole ferry transportation system that must have been scrapped ahead of launch. Despite the potential scrap, however, traces of what could have been still linger within the game and in the video, we're even shown a ferry terminal with an interior in Algonquin (the first one would obviously be the Liberty Ferry Terminal in Alderney that still has NPCs spawning in).

If this sounds interesting to you, you can find the full video via this link.