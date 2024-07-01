Did George R.R. Martin just confirm that an Elden Ring adaptation is in the works?

HQ

George R.R. Martin has his hands in a multitude of pies right now. Not only is the famed author working on additional written works set in Westeros - including the much anticipated Winds of Winter book - he is also attached to the live-action adaptations of Fire and Blood (House of the Dragon) and the upcoming The Hedge Knight series, plus working on a few other non-Westeros projects for HBO.

But it seems like the author may have even more projects in the works, because following recent rumours about the possibility that Elden Ring is adapted into a film or TV series, Martin has taken to his blog to perhaps confirm that this will be coming.

"Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING... I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?"

Martin was attached to Elden Ring as one the creators of the game, although his exact involvement is unclear. It's speculated that he was crucial in the construction of the game's lore and narrative, but the exact specifics have never been confirmed. If Elden Ring is getting an adaptation, no doubt Martin's experience in this business will be leaned on significantly more.

Would you like to see an Elden Ring film or TV show?