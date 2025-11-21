Did Geoff Keighley really just post a Half-Life 3 teaser? There's something hidden...

HQ

Half-Life 3 has been expected for decades now, and in the last few days, rumours have increased about an imminent announcement, following the reveal of the Steam Machine last week by Valve. Out of the blue, Geoff Keighley has posted an image that seems to hint that Half-Life 3 is indeed real, and therefore would be revealed likely at The Game Awards 2025... or before.

At 17:32 CET, Keighley posted without context a screenshot that, while unidentified, look very similar to the Black Mesa portal, and specifically the Resonance Cascade from Half-Life, the opening of a portal that allowed the entrance of alien creatures from another dimension.

The reality behind the picture... keep dreaming (for now)

Is it Half-Life 3? Well, if you look closely on the portal feet, you can see The Game Awards statues, a bit out of place in this the sci-fi aesthetic, which to be frank, it looks like it could be Half-Life but it is also very generic-looking.

And it turned out to be... a Fortnite island, where players can go and vote directly in the game for their GOTY 2025:

We know that Keighley is known for his like of teasing fans. Just four days ago he posted a screenshot of a Steam homepage, asking fans to go to Steam and vote for The Game Awards, who quickly noticed he had one game wishlisted. When asked by popular gaming-person Wario64, Keighley responded with the "suspicious eyes" emoji.

Do you think Geoff Keighley is really showing images related to Half-Life 3? Let us know in the comments and continue to speculate!