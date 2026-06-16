HQ

The United Kingdom's Defence is currently investigating whether a Russian frigate fired warning shots close to a British yacht earlier today in the English Channel waters. Sources explain that the alleged incident happened around 20 miles south of the Isle of Wight, even if no damage or personaj injuries were found.

At the moment, British naval forces are gathering intel and monitoring the situation. A Royal Navy patrol vessel checked on the crew of the UK yacht. In parallel, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate was already being followed by the HMS Mersey.

The news come the day after the BBC claimed that Russia was behind arson attacks on Starmer's properties, and adds to previous Russian maritime tensions near the UK islands. The same frigate has seen operating near British waters often, escorting ships linked to Russia's "Shadow Fleet". The shots come shortly after the UK intercepted a tanker linked to Russia near the same Isle of Wight.