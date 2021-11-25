DICE's head of design has left the company following the release of Battlefield 2042

HQ

It has been revealed that the head of design at DICE, Fawzi Mesmar, is leaving the company following the launch of Battlefield 2042. Reported by VGC, Mesmar made his intentions of leaving the company clear in an email that was sent around the developer this week, in which he let staff know that he had been looking to leave the studio - after the shooter had launched - for a while.

"I have been made an offer I couldn't refuse at another company that has been kind enough to wait for me until we have shipped [Battlefield 2042]. It was super important to me to be here with the team as we achieve this historical milestone," said Mesmar in the email.

"While Oskar [Gabrielson, DICE's general manager] and myself have been discussing my succession plans for some time - and it will be announced in due course - we opted to delay this communication till after launch to keep the focus - rightfully so - on the game we've been putting a monumental amount of effort on."

In the report, it was also mentioned that Mesmar's final day at DICE will be tomorrow, November 26, and as for where he will be heading to next, it was mentioned that his next job will once again be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

During his time at DICE, Mesmar was known for helming the design teams in charge of handling the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront franchises, and ever since he joined DICE in 2019, he has worked on Battlefield V, Battlefield 2042 and Star Wars Battlefront II.