news
Dicealot

Dicealot reveals release date set for 9th of October

Conquer a chaotic Camelot in this roguelike built on chance and adventure.

As announced at tonight's Convergence Games Showcase, Dicealot now has a release date set for the 9th of October. The game comes from goodviewgames and is published by Yogscast Games, taking place in a quirky version of Camelot where dice decide your battles.

Putting a mix of chance and skill together, this roguelike sees you take on strange foes in its fantasy world. A demo for Dicealot has been available for a little while now, with the latest version releasing last month.

Check out the release date trailer for Dicealot below if you're looking for another dose of roguelike action.

