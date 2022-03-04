DICE will be reworking Battlefield 2042's maps

HQ

After a troubled launch that has seen Battlefield 2042 struggle to build a meaty player base, EA and DICE has been sharing all kinds of information on how they intend to fix the game and resolve the issues and problems that the community has been vocally reporting.

The latest of these comes in the form of a new blog post, which reveals that DICE is setting its sights on reworking various Battlefield 2042 maps going forward to make them less frustrating and overall more engaging to play.

As part of the post, we're told that DICE recognises that maps are too large and are too frequently described with the term "walking simulator" due to too much travel time, and to rectify this, aims to bring bases and objectives closer, so that players spend less time wandering between points of interest.

With smaller maps, DICE has also announced that it will be working to reduce the chaos of gameplay as well, and will be reducing player count in some game modes (Breakthrough seems to be the candidate for this, with 64 likely being the final player number), alongside removing the number of vehicles players can use.

Otherwise, DICE notes that maps tend to have a problem with line-of-sight and cover, and will be tackling both of these areas by reducing the number of open areas without any defence.

As for when map reworks will land, DICE has stated that these will take time and will be launching gradually. The first on the cards however, is Kaleidoscope, which will be seeing updates to its Conquest and Breakthrough variants, and will be coming in the first season of Battlefield 2042, which itself is expected to land during the summer.