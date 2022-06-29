Dice: We want to be proud of Battlefield 2042

HQ

Insiders like Tom Henderson claim that although EA says they are working hard to maintain Battlefield 2042, in practice few people are actually working on it. The majority have instead moved on to the next game in the series.

But in an in-depth interview with GamesIndustry, Rebecka Coutaz, the new studio head at Dice, says the studio is still dedicated to fixing the game for the long term, so they should be proud of it:

"So we want to improve the core gameplay experience and that's what we've been focusing on. And now, as you may know, we've just released season one and we've had great feedback. Players like our map and the content that we've provided, so that's a win for us and it makes us feel better. The team is here to create Battlefield and they are passionate about Battlefield. We have a lot of Battlefield veterans with us. So it's important for us to improve Battlefield 2042 and the experience that we can give our players. We owe it to them.

I want the team to be really proud of Battlefield 2042. That's what they're chasing and they have the heart and the passion there. We want to be really, really proud of Dice. We want Dice to be the number one first-person shooter in Europe and one of the biggest companies in the world. It's a great team. We're going to create magic together."

Do you think it's wise to try to save Battlefield 2042, or should Dice move on?