Battlefield 2042

DICE: "There is no time for anything" other than Battlefield

The studio's general manager revealed that any other project by the developer is on the backburner.

HQ

It looks like DICE won't be producing anything other than shooters for quite some time, as in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, DICE's general manager Rebecka Coutaz has affirmed that the developer is completely focussed on shooters and returning to the pinnacle of that genre.

When asked about if Mirror's Edge and other former series that the developer has worked on is on the backburner, Coutaz stated.

"Totally. We are only focusing on Battlefield 2042. There is no time for anything else and this is what we want to do. In three years, we want to be the first-person shooter powerhouse that DICE deserves to be, and that is what we're going for."

To this end, Coutaz continued, "I want the team to be really proud about Battlefield 2042. That is what they are chasing and they have their heart and the passion there. We want to be really, really proud of DICE. We want DICE to be the number one spot for first-person shooter games in Europe, and one of the powerhouses in the world. It's a fabulous team. We're going to make magic together."

Would you like the developer to take a step back from shooters to make another Mirror's Edge game?

Battlefield 2042

