DICE seems to be hiring for the next Battlefield

One of the prime sources of information regarding upcoming video games lately has been job ads since they describe what the developers are working on and what the applicant must know.

Swedish developer DICE recently posted a LinkedIn ad for a Lead Character Artist. Reading in the description you will find the following information:

"Military gear & hardware knowledge"

That sounds a whole lot like Battlefield, doesn't it? EA has previously confirmed that it has a new Battlefield planned for 2021 (or at least before April 1 2022). Several leaks claim the next instalment in the series will be based in a modern era, and DICE's job ad certainly supports that rumour.

We probably won't see anything from this game before next year, but at least it is good to know DICE is working on it.