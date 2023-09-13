Dice opens new studio in Gothenburg to take over Battlefield

HQ

Explosions, weapons in all forms, epic multiplayer modes and amazing sound design is something we often associate with Battlefield. New news about the next Battlefield has reached us. Ridgeline Games and a new Dice studio located in Gothenburg will be responsible for the development of both the campaign and the multiplayer mode:

Dice is currently focusing on developing Battlefield's multiplayer mode and the upcoming single-player campaign with sister studio Ridgeline Games. The game series will be developed with the help of several other game studios under one leadership team. The Gothenburg office will thus become part of the global development team. The goal is to make Battlefield one of the best first-person shooter games in the world.

We do not yet know what the theme of this game will be or what it will be called, but we do know that it will be a new Battlefield. If you would like to be involved in these projects,Dice and EA are looking for new employees. We at Gamereactor hope that Dice brushes off Bad Company for a third instalment.

What do you think this new Battlefield will be about and when do you think it will take place?