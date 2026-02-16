DICE on what's next for Battlefield 6's Psy Smoke: "Where it evolves from here, that's very much up to the player feedback"

HQ

One of the core mechanics being introduced in the second season of Battlefield 6 is the VL-7 Psy Smoke, a major map effect that sees players having to use a limited gas mask to avoid facing the effects of the hallucinogenic smoke. In our larger preview of this coming season, launching tomorrow on February 17, we described the effect as something you will either love or hate, and with that being said, you might be as curious as we are about what the future holds for such a gameplay-defining mechanic.

In a recent interview, we had the chance to ask DICE about the Psy Smoke, to which associate producer Kit Eklof explained to us: "Where it evolves from here, that's very much up to the player feedback. Also, how it gets received and whatever view it gets, that's going to implement how we think about the hallucinogen smoke going forward."

This comment came after producer Phil Girette noted that Psy Smoke will only appear on the Contaminated map for the time being, in the same way that the upcoming darkness effect will only be used on Hagental Base when it debuts in around a month. However, Girette did also express that now the "foundations" have been laid "so we can put this on other maps that we'll create in the future."

