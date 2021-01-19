Dice developer claims Xbox has "quite a few" unannounced games to release 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, we reported a rumor from an industry insider, that said Microsoft has at least two unannounced games for Xbox that will be released this year. Now another source claims roughly the same thing, and this one comes from the Swedish developer DICE (Battlefield series).

After Microsoft wrote a blog post over at Xbox Wire about games coming exclusively for Xbox this year, a thread was started on the Resetera forum regarding this exact same topic. Here, a verified DICE developer called Elenarie showed up to add "There are quite a few things that are not yet announced", followed by a hushing emoji.

Exactly what these unannounced but upcoming 2021 games for Xbox is, remains to be seen, but a new Forza Horizon and Wolfenstein 3 seems to be common speculations.