D.I.C.E Awards Nominees Revealed

Held during the AIAS D.I.C.E Summit in Las Vegas every year since 1998, the D.I.C.E awards are one of the key awards ceremonies for the gaming calendar. They are even referred to as the gaming Oscars, their awards are considered so prestigious.

Now, the awards finalists for D.I.C.E 2023 have been revealed, and a lot of the categories are filled with the games you'd expect. Notably, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok have filled out a lot of the nominations, and are likely going to pick up the big wins, too.

However, there are some surprises sprinkled in there, such as Vampire Survivors in the Game of the Year category. This isn't to say the indie hit doesn't deserve the nomination, more that it is surprising to see it get the nod.

We'll see who takes home each award in February when the D.I.C.E awards take place.