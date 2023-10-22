DiCaprio was not allowed to improvise during the filming of Killers of the Flower Moon

HQ

Industry legends Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro rolled their eyes when DiCaprio's improvisation during Killers of the Flower Moon became too much. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Scorsese said the following: "Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we'd tell Leo: You don't need that dialogue."

He said that the two actors are two very different types of people and that DiCaprio's improvisation sometimes became so "endless" while DeNiro preferred not to say anything. The director and the actors have worked together many times and Scorsese has previously said: "I found I could work with Leo if I talked with him a lot. His method for me is a method of constant conversation, constant exploration. With De Niro, it's a little different. Yes, there's talking, but then there's quiet. The difference in approaches ultimately yielded quality results, though: the two together played off each other so beautifully."

Have you had chance to see Killers of the Flower Moon yet?