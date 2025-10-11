Diane Keaton dead at 79

HQ

Hollywood is mourning one of its most iconic stars. Dianie Keaton who among other things starred in The Godfather and also earned an Oscar for her incredible performance in Annie Hall - has passed away at the age of 79. A spokesperson for the family asks fans and media to allow those who were near and dear to the actress some space and privacy. In short, a chance to grieve in peace.

Over the years Keaton enjoyed several Oscar nominations and also tried her hand at directing as well as some photography. She even enjoyed a small bit of success in the business of interior design. And Keaton was indeed often celebrated for her creativity and sharp eye for style. Something that bled over to her wardrobe and she was often caught wearing odd bits and pieces - from wide brimmed hats to tailored suits - ignoring all trends and making her own.

Her legacy will live on. Rest in peace.