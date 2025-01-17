Diallo gifts Manchester United one of the fastest hat-tricks ever

HQ

Manchester United fans have enjoyed two consecutive victories, a ray of bright life in a nightmarish season. First, they beat Arsenal in penalties in the FA Cup, and now, they have won Southampton on Premier League in an spectacular fashion: with a hat-trick in 12 minutes!

Southampton, the bottom team with only one victory so far, was very close to beating the giant team after an own goal by Manuel Ugarte from a shot of Tyler Dibling. Just eight minutes before the end, Diallo levelled the match, just as he did two weeks ago in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool. But he didn't stop there, and scored twice more in the 90th minute and four minutes into the added time.

Three goals in twelve minutes for the Ivorian winger. Not only he is the second youngest Man United players (22 years-old) to score a hat-trick after Wayne Rooney in 2006, it ranks among the quickest hat-tricks ever. Specifically, at 12:07, it was the eleventh fastest hat-trick in the history of Premier League, behind Kun Aguero's for Manchester City against Newcastle in 2016 (11:40). The fastest one was made by Sadio Mané in a Southampton victory against Aston Villa on 2015: only 2 minutes 56 seconds.

"I feel good. I am so happy to score my first hat-trick at Old Trafford. But for me, the most important thing was to win this game and I am happy for the club that we could win it", Amad said.