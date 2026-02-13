Diablo Spotlight 2026: Interesting but perhaps too safe for the 30th anniversary

HQ

It was a luxury to be able to spend three days at Blizzard's immense Irvine campus in California in late January. It was a treat to wander the sunny streets and bask in all of the wonderful creations coming from the talented developer. However, there was a noticeable theme, and this related to the fact that Blizzard's big blowout of information and news, the really exciting changes and improvements planned for its tentpole franchises, were overshadowed by Overwatch. I don't want to undersell Diablo in particular and make it seem like its future isn't incredibly bright, but after hearing the grand plans and ambitions for Overwatch, the sweeping changes and additions planned for the different Diablo projects (designed to celebrate the mega 30th anniversary) with predominantly a focus on the addition of the Warlock class in each of the respective titles, it all felt a tad underwhelming.

Now this isn't to say that the Warlock class won't be a big hit. Admittedly, I didn't get to experience the class in Diablo Immortal, so I won't be able to add much on this front, but looking at the first new major addition to Diablo II in over 25 years and yet another class making Diablo IV an even more impressive action-RPG experience, it was quickly evident that the Warlock will be a much-loved addition to the game. This being said, Overwatch had such grand ambitions that Diablo felt second-rate in nature, especially since we didn't get to actually experience any of the upcoming Lord of Hatred expansion despite its imminent arrival...

So yes, there is plenty to look forward to when it comes to the future of Diablo as a franchise as a whole, but after seeing what Blizzard had in the pipeline and getting to experience much of it in-person, it did feel that despite celebrating the hugely impressive 30th anniversary, Diablo is set for a more reserved year.

We'll get more into Diablo IV and the Warlock's role in that game at a later date, but looking at Diablo II: Resurrected and the character's appearance in this still popular chapter, I was left with a rather unusual impression. On one hand, the Warlock is a powerful and promising new addition that will add extra gameplay dynamics and options, exciting ways to continue to experience the long-running action-RPG. On the other hand, this is likely an addition that applies to the returning and veteran fans, those that still regard Diablo II as the preeminent way to play Diablo as a series over Diablo IV. For those who do not, it's hard to see that the Warlock is actually appointment viewing, a necessary new addition that reshapes the game's landscape. It's a fine and promising new bit of content, but it certainly doesn't reset the paradigm when it comes to Diablo II.

If anything, getting to flit between the different Diablo chapters, it became rather evident that the gap between them is rather large. Diablo II is entertaining, sure enough, but it's also a much more complex and challenging game to pick up and master when compared to Diablo IV. While the latter still has a plug and play mentality that allows it to become more accessible, the former acts as a bit of a cold plunge, a reset that makes you realise just how much games have evolved over the past two centuries, and this is even accepting the fact that Diablo II: Resurrected is an improved and new version of the genre icon.

The point is that the Warlock won't make Diablo II a must-play game again. It's a lovely addition, a way to pay homage to those who still routinely clock into the title. Yet, it's also not exactly a hugely exciting new addition that will make someone like myself move away from Diablo IV, especially on the eve of Lord of Hatred, to pick back up a game that is almost as old as I am.

The sentiment is pleasant and appreciated, but for the 30th anniversary of Diablo, I did hope that Blizzard had more to share during this rather large and impressive trip to its Californian campus. I'm sure for those that frequent the various parts of Diablo, the Warlock is an exciting addition, but for someone like myself, someone who only really has the space for one Diablo experience in my life at a time, I found it a tad challenging to become thrilled and excited for the Warlock's arrival in Diablo II: Resurrected knowing that the class would steal the show soon in Diablo IV. And while I do wish I could elaborate more, you'll just have to stay tuned for the time being...