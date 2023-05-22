Diablo IV's story launch trailer teases war in hell

HQ

Most of us excited for Diablo IV are probably looking forward to enjoying ourselves with intense fights in beautiful environments that will be filled with better loot when the dust settles, but Blizzard is also known for some jaw-dropping cinematic sequences and this highly-anticipated game will apparently deliver plenty of that as well.

Blizzard has released Diablo IV's story launch trailer after giving us the gameplay launch trailer last week, and there's no doubt the game will deliver dramatic story sequences with some astounding cinematography.