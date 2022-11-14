Diablo IV's story and world are not like in Breath of the Wild

HQ

Blizzard's anticipated Diablo IV is coming some time 2023, so it's a good time to start building the hype. IGN had a chance to talk to Joe Shely and Rod Ferguson, who had a lot to say about the game's story and the open world.

Gents make it very clear, that the story they wish to tell has a beginning, middle and an end. So it's not fully open like you might remember from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, said Rod Ferguson.

"Our story allows for non-linearity, but there is a story. We wanted to have a beginning, middle and an end. We wanted to start in a certain place and end in a certain place. It's more of a branching story, and you can choose which order you want to play those branches."

There are, of course, side quests to do, and there isn't a lot of down time while traveling from place to place. A fight can happen anywhere. So that too separates Diablo IV from Breath of the Wild.

Ferguson says that gamers want to be told what to do, even when they say they want an open world. Because of this, you will always know where to go next in the story while playing Diablo IV.

"It's a bit of an illusion. People want an open world, but they also want to be told what to do. --- You always know where to go next."

Which style of open world is your favourite? Fully open like Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring, or a guided one like Horizon: Zero Dawn? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, Muropaketti