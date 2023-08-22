Diablo IV's second season makes us hunt vampires in October

HQ

The first season of Diablo IV is still going, but that didn't stop Blizzard from revealing what the next one will offer in two months.

Diablo IV's second season is called Season of Blood, and will launch on the 17th of October. You don't have to be the sharpest tool in the shed to understand that this title means we'll be hunting new kinds of vampires this time around. Unfortunately, we won't be doing that as a vampire hunter, because we're only getting a new companion with that class. The good news is that we'll still be able to do some vampire-like things, as the season gives us yet to be revealed vampiric powers. Those will definitely come in handy against 5 new and returning endgame bosses and whatever awaits us in the new questline.

Some of the long-awaited quality-of-life changes will also be implemented when Season of Blood arrives. These include:





Gems not taking up inventory space anymore



Paragon points, skill points, potion charges and obol capacity upgrades carrying over to a new Season once achieved with an Eternal or previous Seasonal character



Changes to the functionality of status effects



Better target farming for unique and uber unique gear



More information will be unveiled closer to launch.