Diablo IV's Loot Reborn season massively changes how you reap rewards

HQ

Blizzard has stated multiple times that the upcoming Season 4 of Diablo IV will be the one to correct and fix many of the loot systems that have frustrated players ever since the action-RPG made its arrival last June. With that update planned for May 14, we've now been given a very clear explanation as to how that will be handled.

For the loot side of things, Blizzard promises that many of the game's most basic core systems have been changed so that you earn loot in a new way, see gear function in a new way, and see that they improve in a different manner as you increase through the World Tiers. This will include seeing items becoming more individually powerful and impactful, meaning there will be less time spent sorting through otherwise bad loot from the many drops that you receive during playing. To accommodate this change, a tweak will be made to crafting and how resources and currencies are earned, and the most exciting part is that this will all function on both the Seasonal Realm and the Eternal Realm.

There will also be a tweak to the Helltide, making it more demanding and introducing a new marked threat system where the more demons you slay, the frequency and difficulty of the demons you face in the future will increase.

The Pit is being expanded with further demanding endgame tasks, Andariel is joining the boss ladder, and the Iron Wolves are making their arrival, allowing players to join the faction to earn new rewards.

Essentially, Season 4: Loot Reborn will be looking to introduce Diablo IV 2.0, but to see whether it does manage to achieve this, we'll just have to wait until May 14 when the update lands.