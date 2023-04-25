Diablo IV's final PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Diablo IV has revealed its PC specs, giving us some new information on what system we'll need to run the game on every resolution and frame rate from 1080p 30fps to 4K 60fps. Already, we were aware of the game's minimum and medium specs thanks to the beta, but we now have new high and ultra system requirements.

No matter how powerful your rig is, to get the game into your system at all you'll need 90GB of space, and of course an SSD is recommended by Blizzard here. Apart from the space required, there are some big differences between the lower and higher end of the specs needed.

Check out the full list of the specs below:

Minimum Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

High Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

It's noted that if you can't quite meet these requirements, you can still try and run the game, but the experience may not match what Blizzard has intended. From these specs, it's clear to see that there is still an increased focus on VRAM of 8GB or more, and that you're going to need some impressive hardware to get your game to Ultra at 4K.