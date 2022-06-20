Diablo IV's campaign to be around 35 hours long

HQ

Following its appearance at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, we're starting to hear a bunch of extra information about Blizzard's upcoming and highly anticipated action-RPG Diablo IV.

Namely as of late this comes in the form of an interview with the title's game director Joe Shely, who spoke with GameSpot to reveal some information about how long Diablo IV's campaign will be.

Speaking about the aspect of player choice in the game, Shely stated, "You're able to travel anywhere in the world, make decisions about what you want to do, whether you want to pursue the campaign, which is a 35-hour experience that is just brimming with story and characters that are really human and you can really connect with on an emotional level. We've worked really hard on the campaign in Diablo 4 and we're really proud of how it's developing."

But Diablo IV is more than just a campaign, and it's also noted in the interview that players will likely be around level 45 by the end of the story, but that the level cap is actually level 100, meaning there should be plenty of other ways to grow and improve your character.