Diablo IV won't be coming to Game Pass

Diablo IV's release isn't far away now, and while many are willing to buy the game at full price, there are some wondering if they'll be able to get access to it through their Game Pass subscription.

With Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seemed possible the game could be coming to the subscription service, but, according to Rod Fergusson, general manager of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard, there are no plans for Diablo IV to join Game Pass.

This doesn't necessarily rule out the possibility of it coming to the service somewhere down the line, should the Xbox and Activision Blizzard deal go through, but it won't be joining the vast roster of other games available on Game Pass day one.

