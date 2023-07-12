HQ

Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has confirmed that Diablo IV will not be coming to Xbox Game Pass after rumours surfaced that it would be heading to the subscription service.

Mike Ybarra took to Twitter to quash these rumours, saying simply that "this is not happening." It's an understandable move not to have one of Blizzard's best-selling games be brought to a subscription service when so many people have already bought the game at full-price.

There is the chance that things could change later down the line, with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard looking more and more likely, there could be space in the future for bigger titles to come to Game Pass. For now, though, if you're wanting to enter hell, you're going to have to do it at full price.