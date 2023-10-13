Diablo IV will be Steam Deck verified from day one

HQ

Diablo IV is heading to the Steam Deck. When Blizzard's latest action-RPG makes its way to Steam on the 17th of October, it'll also be Steam Deck verified.

Diabloe IV does seem like a great game to take on the go. You can fit in some grinding on your morning commute, or whenever you get the chance rather than booting up your PC to try and put in a couple of hours.

The Steam launch of Diablo IV will also coincide with the game's second season, the Season of Blood. This will bring a lot of new content, such as some vampiric powers for you to use. But, it's worth noting that you'll be starting from scratch in this season, so best get your grind on as soon as you can.