Diablo IV will be getting annual expansions

Diablo IV's general manager Rod Fergusson has confirmed that the game will be getting annual expansions from Blizzard.

Even with Diablo IV being one of the best games of the year on Metacritic, players are still wanting more from their journeys into hell. In an interview with Dexerto, Fergusson spoke about multiple expansions in the works, with the plan being to release one a year.

"But, you know, it's years and years," Fergusson said, regarding plans for the future of Diablo IV. "That's the thing we're focused on. When you look at the launch of the game and this first season, we see that as building a foundation on which we can build for the future. So, as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we're really focused on for our live service."

"We've got plans, we have storylines that go well into the future. We've got plans. We're always leapfrogging our seasons, and leapfrogging our expansions, so it's something we are going to do for a long time. We're excited."

So we'll not just be getting expansions, but also quarterly seasons to keep us going as well. Hopefully this means even if we have to wait another 11 years for Diablo V, that players will have plenty of content to keep them going.