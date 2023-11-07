Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred - Who is Mephisto?

HQ

Even though it's only been out for around six months, Blizzard is already ready to unveil the first expansion for Diablo IV. Vessel of Hatred releases sometime next year, but already we know some pretty exciting details, including that the iconic villain Mephisto will be returning. Diablo II fans are going to remember Mephisto, but if you're a relative newbie to the series, you might be wondering who this Prime Evil is.

In short, Mephisto is the Prime Evil. The first of the seven great evils, Mephisto is the father of Lilith, which sort of makes him the grandfather of sanctuary. He has manipulated most of the Diablo universe, and though he found out about Sanctuary after its creation, since it appeared on his radar - along with the humans within - he has wished to consume all of its available souls to strengthen himself and eventually win the great war against Heaven.

HQ

Mephisto wasn't allowed to cause as much chaos as he liked in Sanctuary, however. Along with his brothers Diablo and Baal, he was imprisoned in a Soulstone, but over time his power began to leak out, allowing him to exert his influence once more. Over the course of the first three Diablo games, Mephisto took control of an entire faith, tried to get his agents to break open the Soulstones that had his brothers trapped, had his own Soulstone broken open, and was eventually trapped in a Black Soulstone before being transported back to Hell.

This is an ad:

But now he's returned. Or at least, he's in another Soulstone. How he got in that stone isn't yet revealed, but this along with the rest of his story will be shown in time. Throughout the first act of the campaign of Diablo IV, you can spot Mephisto as a wolf that follows you around, even helping you out from time to time. Despite his daughter Lilith being the main villain of the game, it seems he's not up for helping her out, and would rather see her defeated, which is why he helps the player. Too weak to take her on himself, he instead hopes to guide a plucky human to end her.

Mephisto's return will also bring about a trip back to Kurast, a region explored back in Diablo II. Even though the Lord of Hatred is yet again trapped inside a Soulstone, it doesn't seem that Mephisto is going to sit idly. As we know, he's destroyed an entire faith before from the comfort of a Soulstone, and so this next chapter of the Diablo IV story is likely going to see the angry Prime Evil come back with a vengeance. Despite the fact he's helped us in the past, this was just to further his own goals in order to stop his daughter from taking his power. Therefore, don't go into Vessel of Hatred expecting to be buddy-buddy with the Prime Evil.

By returning to a character like Mephisto, this could signal that in other expansions for Diablo IV his brothers could also come back. As Production Director Tiffany Wat said in our group interview at BlizzCon, "those Prime Evils are pesky." It's highly unlikely that we'll ever see them destroyed outright, and the same goes for Lilith too. Even though we've defeated her in the base game, with Mephisto arriving in the DLC there's the potential to explore the serious father-daughter issues that will present themselves as we learn more about the Lord of Hatred in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred.

This is an ad:

What do you think of Mephisto's return in Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred?