Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Over the past year, I've spent way too many hours on Diablo IV. It's been like a digital addiction and I dare not count the hundreds of hours I've put into it. I've played every season and kept up with all the improvements Blizzard has introduced over the years. For many it's been a bit of a journey as we all went from the shock of the amount of content at launch to collective dissatisfaction with progression and loot, and thanks to Loot 2.0 and a number of other improvements, Blizzard has, somehow, got back to form.

The stage is set for the first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, which will land shortly. Beyond the seasons and updates and fixes, this should be the result of all the feedback the developers have received on the often maligned game. I've had the great pleasure of getting early access to the expansion eight days before the official release, and I'm ready to share my experiences from the monster-infested areas of Sanctuary.

The story picks up exactly where Diablo IV left off, capturing the grim tone of the main game. Brutality, abuse of power, corruption, evil - these are the same central themes that are a breath of fresh air in a world otherwise dominated by comedy and quippy one-liners. Neyrelle, who we met in the campaign, has taken on the responsibility of protecting Mephisto's "Soulstone" and frankly, it's not going very well. In Vessel of Hatred, we must find Neyrelle because, despite her best intentions, she can't carry the burden of the stone in the long run, in other words, we must be Sam to her Frodo. Mephisto is constantly trying to manipulate her into releasing him, but so far she resists. Your mission is to track her down in the new area, Kurast, which many Diablo II players will recognise. However, Kurast has undergone a massive expansion compared to what we saw in the third area of the series' second chapter. I won't give too much away, but if you liked the dark and sinister atmosphere of Diablo IV, you'll love Vessel of Hatred. The story of Neyrelle is deep, emotional and full of surprises, making it one of the strongest stories in the series so far. The cutscenes are beautifully executed and ooze atmosphere. We don't need to go into further detail; this works in every way.

Although Vessel of Hatred is a gigantic expansion, the whole experience is a little more focussed than the wide main game. This can be seen in a number of side missions that feel more polished than those in the main game. Where many of Diablo IV's side missions felt repetitive - like running into a random area, killing a monster and returning - the tasks in Vessel of Hatred feel far more meaningful. Some of them tell longer stories about the characters you meet in the area, and a few lead to new dungeons where you can smash monsters and be rewarded with impressive loot. It's clear that the side missions have been given a boost, adding more to the game's world and gameplay than just improving your reputation in various areas. Everything feels more tightly designed and far more satisfying, making your actions seem more meaningful. The story flows smoothly with a successful mix of dark narratives and endless battles against hordes of monsters, and while the long-term challenges of repetition, challenge and progression are completely different, your first encounter with these activities is a definite breath of fresh air next to the huge but monotonous content of the main game.

Speaking of gameplay, Blizzard has made some significant changes. Vessel of Hatred feels like the expansion that will change Diablo IV forever, just like Reaper of Souls did for Diablo III. One of the most exciting new features is the introduction of the new class, Spiritborn. The Spiritborn is a kind of primitive monk who can choose from four different animals in its ability tree, each with their own unique fighting style. As with the other classes, you can mix and match different abilities, often synergising with the equipment you find along the way. While the class doesn't radically stand out from the others, it's still entertaining to play. I would say it sits somewhere between Sorcerer, which is still my favourite class, and Necromancer, which unfortunately bores me due to its focus on autonomy and passivity. Spiritborn is well balanced and when you find the right combination of abilities, it becomes really fun to play. I completed four difficulty levels in one night and reached the new Torment difficulty, where the challenges really start to pick up. Even here, Spiritborn holds up, so all signs point to the game maintaining the same balanced meta that has been achieved through a sea of updates.

The Torment difficulty levels are one of the exciting new additions. Before Torment, there are four difficulty levels, which basically just increase the strength of monsters and improve the percentage bonus to experience points and gold. But when you hit Torment, the unique Ancestral equipment starts to appear, marking the start of the game's true endgame. Torment offers four degrees within itself, where your armour and elemental resistance are drastically reduced, making the game a real challenge for those who reach level 60. Yes, Blizzard has cut 40 levels and when you reach level 60, you switch to the Paragon Board system where you upgrade your character with new attributes. Here you suddenly start to feel superhumanly powerful, and it's hugely satisfying. However, the journey to level 60 can be a bit tough at first, but at level 30 the game really opens up and you get access to all the systems that make your equipment stronger.

Blizzard's upgraded equipment systems give you a lot to work with. The blacksmith can add extra abilities to your gear and the occultist can give your legendary items legendary properties by adding aspects. There are also new rune words that work differently from those in Diablo II, but still add exotic abilities to your gear. This whole equipment puzzle is deeply satisfying for players like me who love to hone and optimise their gear. It's easy to spend hours customising and improving, which adds an extra dimension to the gaming experience.

But what can you do in Sanctuary? The Kurast area offers a lot of new content, including "super monsters" that require teamwork to defeat. Unfortunately, during my playthrough, the server felt pretty empty as I only encountered two other players during the forty hours I played. This meant I didn't get the chance to try out the world bosses, which otherwise look very promising. Blizzard has implemented a group finder, just like in World of Warcraft, but unfortunately without fellow players it didn't work out. I look forward to trying this aspect when more players get access.

Blizzard has listened to the players and many of the criticisms that have been made have been addressed and improved. The game now feels far better balanced and the expansion adds a plethora of new content that makes it even more enjoyable than at launch last year. While previously there was limited content for those who reached level 100, there are now so many activities that even when you hit level 60, there will still be plenty to do. I can easily imagine that more difficulty levels will be added later, just like we saw in Diablo III, but already the eight difficulty levels are enough to offer hours of challenging gameplay. And Phat Loot!