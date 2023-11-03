Diablo IV to get its first expansion in late 2024

HQ

Blizzard hasn't been shy about teasing its grand plans for Diablo IV, meaning we've known for a while that there are plans to both support the game with seasons, as we've come to be familiar with, and also larger expansions.

Talking about the latter, as part of the BlizzCon opening ceremony, the first Diablo IV expansion has just been announced, with this being known as Vessel of Hatred, and set to make its debut sometime in late 2024.

There is no further information about the expansion just yet, and truthfully, the trailer doesn't really do a lot except reveal the expansion's existence.

Take a look at the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred announcement trailer below.