Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo IV

Diablo IV to get Early Access and Open Beta weekends in March

PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players will all be able to join in on the fun.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's around three and a half months until Blizzard is expected to launch the fourth mainline instalment in the Diablo series. Set to arrive on June 6, Diablo IV will be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, and with that date in mind, the Californian developer has confirmed when the title will be running its Early Access and Open Beta weekends.

The Early Access weekend will available for all those who preordered and will be held between March 17-19 and will be followed a week later by the Open Beta weekend, which will be available to all players regardless of preorders, between March 24-26.

Each weekend will allow players to check out the entirety of the game's first Act and will feature levelling up to level 25. We're told that further specifics about the weekends will be coming at a later date, but that there will also be a developer livestream taking place on February 28, 2023 where more details will be offered.

Diablo IV

Related texts

0
Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook

Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

We're only a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only does the iconic series have a new entry on the way, but it's also got a cookbook coming...

0
Diablo IV gets confirmed for June

Diablo IV gets confirmed for June
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's fourth mainline instalment in the RPG series has had a release date attached all alongside a fresh cinematic trailer.



Loading next content