Diablo IV to get Early Access and Open Beta weekends in March

HQ

It's around three and a half months until Blizzard is expected to launch the fourth mainline instalment in the Diablo series. Set to arrive on June 6, Diablo IV will be coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, and with that date in mind, the Californian developer has confirmed when the title will be running its Early Access and Open Beta weekends.

The Early Access weekend will available for all those who preordered and will be held between March 17-19 and will be followed a week later by the Open Beta weekend, which will be available to all players regardless of preorders, between March 24-26.

Each weekend will allow players to check out the entirety of the game's first Act and will feature levelling up to level 25. We're told that further specifics about the weekends will be coming at a later date, but that there will also be a developer livestream taking place on February 28, 2023 where more details will be offered.