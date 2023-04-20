Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Diablo IV

Diablo IV to get a final open beta in May

And this will includes the changes we've asked for.

The hype for Diablo IV seems to be very high, and the number of people out there that decided to put the game on their must-buy list increased significantly during the open betas. That's why I'm sure all of us find tonight's announcement exciting.

Blizzard reveals that Diablo IV is getting another open beta on both PC, PlayStation and Xbox from 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST on May 12 to 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST.

This will be very similar to what we've already played in terms of content, but this new one includes all the changes and fixes the developers announced last week. The only bad news is that the progression from the other betas won't carry over and what we do in this new one won't be carried over the final game. We'll get some new rewards along the ones previously announced for doing certain things in it though, so it's well-worth jumping back in.

