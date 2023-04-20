Diablo IV to get a final open beta in May

HQ

The hype for Diablo IV seems to be very high, and the number of people out there that decided to put the game on their must-buy list increased significantly during the open betas. That's why I'm sure all of us find tonight's announcement exciting.

Blizzard reveals that Diablo IV is getting another open beta on both PC, PlayStation and Xbox from 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST on May 12 to 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST.

This will be very similar to what we've already played in terms of content, but this new one includes all the changes and fixes the developers announced last week. The only bad news is that the progression from the other betas won't carry over and what we do in this new one won't be carried over the final game. We'll get some new rewards along the ones previously announced for doing certain things in it though, so it's well-worth jumping back in.