Diablo IV to feature series-first shared open world

HQ

Blizzard has just released the latest quarterly developer blog for Diablo IV, a massive article which talks all about the art direction and the environments of this highly anticipated title.

As part of the blog post, Blizzard notes that this iteration of Sanctuary will be presented as a series-first shared open world, one that will be split into five distinct zones that the player will be able to explore. It's noted by lead exterior artist, Matt McDaid that each area will be "fraught with dangers of their own kind" and that there will also be various routes, corners, and secrets to uncover as well, all in the effort of creating a world where players can explore as they please.

On top of this, the blog post revealed a glimpse into the extent of dungeons that will be available in Diablo IV, with the mention of over 150 randomised dungeons to be able to find and conquer. In order to support so many dungeons, Blizzard has revealed that it is using a system called tile-sets, which basically allows the team to create environment art so that it's flexible to use in various areas at once. As for how it ensures each dungeon feels unique, props, interactives, and lighting is used to achieve this effect.

The blog post is tailored specifically to the art and environment work on Diablo IV, and also includes various examples of how the world is split and also how the dungeons have been created. Be it towns, caves, coastlines, monasteries, and more, the team goes into a huge amount of depth into how each area has been designed, and also how Diablo IV is aiming to revolve around the "return to darkness" pillar, which governs the appearance of the entire game world and aims to make Sanctuary seem more "dangerous and dark medieval gothic".