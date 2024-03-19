English
Diablo IV, The Quarry and Ark: Survival Ascended join Game pass

Along with other great games in the coming days.

We already knew that Diablo IV will be the first Activision Blizzard King game added to Game Pass this month, but that's far from the only treat joining Microsoft's service the next couple of weeks.

The American console-maker confirms that the following nine games will be added to Game Pass soon:


  • The Quarry on Cloud and consoles the 20th of March

  • Evil West on Cloud, consoles and PC the 21st of March

  • Terra Invicta (Game Preview) on PC the 26th of March

  • Diablo IV on consoles and PC the 28th of March

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged on Cloud, consoles and PC the 28th of March

  • Open Roads on Cloud, consoles and PC the 28th of March

  • Ark: Survival Ascended on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S the 1st of April

  • F1 23 on Cloud the 2nd of April

  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete on Cloud, consoles and PC the 2nd of April

Three games will also be leaving on the 31st of March, but two of them have or will be replaced by sequels, so I'm not complaining:


  • Hot Wheels Unleashed on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • Infinite Guitars on Cloud, consoles and PC

  • MLB The Show 23 on Cloud and consoles

