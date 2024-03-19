Diablo IV, The Quarry and Ark: Survival Ascended join Game pass

HQ

We already knew that Diablo IV will be the first Activision Blizzard King game added to Game Pass this month, but that's far from the only treat joining Microsoft's service the next couple of weeks.

The American console-maker confirms that the following nine games will be added to Game Pass soon:



The Quarry on Cloud and consoles the 20th of March



Evil West on Cloud, consoles and PC the 21st of March



Terra Invicta (Game Preview) on PC the 26th of March



Diablo IV on consoles and PC the 28th of March



Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged on Cloud, consoles and PC the 28th of March



Open Roads on Cloud, consoles and PC the 28th of March



Ark: Survival Ascended on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S the 1st of April



F1 23 on Cloud the 2nd of April



Superhot: Mind Control Delete on Cloud, consoles and PC the 2nd of April



Three games will also be leaving on the 31st of March, but two of them have or will be replaced by sequels, so I'm not complaining: