Diablo IV shows a bit of everything in gameplay launch trailer

HQ

Those of us so hyped for Diablo IV that we've pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition are just two weeks away from getting our hands on it, and Blizzard isn't going to let us forget that.

It seems like the company is planning to give us several launch trailers, as we've received Diablo IV's gameplay launch trailer today. This shows off the five different classes, some of the different environments, a multitude of enemies and a handful of bosses that are waiting when the game officially launches on June 6.