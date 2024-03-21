Diablo IV Season 4 delayed to May

HQ

Diablo IV's fourth season has been delayed a month to the 14th of May. Great news for those enjoying and grinding Season 3, but perhaps not great for those who wanted a refresh.

The reason for the delay, which was announced during the recent Campfire Chat, was so that Diablo IV players have more of a chance to give feedback from the game's first PTR, which will run from the 2nd to the 9th of April.

"We're pushing it back a few weeks to ensure that we get all of the feedback from this PTR and we apply it to season 4 to make sure that all of these new system changes that we're doing are right and work for the community based off of everyone's feedback," said community lead Adam Fletcher.

There are some big, sweeping changes coming in Season 4, so it's probably important to get players' opinions on them before they're thrown into the game.