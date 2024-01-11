Diablo IV season 3 starts on the 23rd of January

HQ

2024 had barely started when a few Diablo IV players started asking Blizzard if the game's third season had been delayed out of January. Global community development director Adam Fletcher denied this and said we would learn more in the coming weeks. Turns out, he meant days.

Because I just fired up my PlayStation 5 to spend some more time with my barbarian in Diablo IV, and was met with a notification telling me the yet to be titled season 3 will start on the 23rd of January. That's all it says, but this obviously means Blizzard will give us far more information in a matter of days.