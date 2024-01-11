Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Diablo IV

Diablo IV season 3 starts on the 23rd of January

But what is it called?

HQ

2024 had barely started when a few Diablo IV players started asking Blizzard if the game's third season had been delayed out of January. Global community development director Adam Fletcher denied this and said we would learn more in the coming weeks. Turns out, he meant days.

Because I just fired up my PlayStation 5 to spend some more time with my barbarian in Diablo IV, and was met with a notification telling me the yet to be titled season 3 will start on the 23rd of January. That's all it says, but this obviously means Blizzard will give us far more information in a matter of days.

Diablo IV

